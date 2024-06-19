Amidst Reasi Terror Case, Another Attack Carried in Kashmir's Sopore; Two Terrorists Struck Down in Encounter

When the state is still plunging from the Reasi terror attack, another attack was carried out in the Hadipora area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Two terrorists have been struck down by the security forces in the alleged encounter.

A top police officer confirmed the news by giving statement to Srinagar-based news agency Kashmir Scroll.

As the joint team of forces was extensively searching the suspected spot, the terrorists in hiding, jumped and started firing.

Meanwhile, According to the sources reported by Greater Kashmir, an army soldier and a policeman got injured during the encounter. They were soon shifted to a hospital nearby. According to the doctors, the security personnel’s conditions are stable.

