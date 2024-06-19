Reasi Terror Case Update: The J&K Police Announces First Arrest of The Attack

Reasi Terror attack update: On Wednesday the J&K police announced its first arrest. “One formally arrested in the Reasi terror attack. He’s not the mastermind but played an important role in the attack,” Reasi senior superintendent of police, Mohita Sharma, said.

According to the police, the arrested accused was involved in supplying logistics to the main terrorists for the attack.

Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma said, ““One Hakimdeen has confessed that he helped the terrorists as a guide and also helped them find shelter. He also said that he was present at the attack site and also heard gunshots. After the attack, he led the terrorists out of the area. On different occasions, the terrorists visited his residence,”

She further added, “One day before the incident the terrorists stayed at his residence. He mentions about three terrorists. During recee of the site, he made sure that no CCTVs could capture him or the terrorists. He was given ₹6000 for this help by terrorists. We will not stop until those terrorists are either arrested or neutralized,”

Reasi Terror case

On 9th June, a bus to Shiv Khori cave pilgrimage to Katra in Reasi came under heavy terror attack in Teryath Village in the Pouni area that killed 9 people and injured 33 after the bus plunged into a deep ravine.

On June 17 the Ministry of Home Ministry handed over the attack investigation to National Investigation Agency. In the course of action, the NIA registered a case under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act)

Last updates

A week ago, the J&K under the probe arrested 50 suspects. The arrests then followed an extensive investigation by police and security forces.

