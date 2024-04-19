K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP president and candidate from Coimbatore, exercised his voting rights during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections and alleged that both the DMK and AIADMK have collectively spent over 1000 crores in Coimbatore to sway voters.

Annamalai cast his vote at a polling booth in Uthupatti, Karur, amidst the ongoing voting across all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu today. In the Coimbatore constituency, DMK’s Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK’s Singai Ramachandran are challenging the BJP state President.

The BJP candidate emphasized his stance, stating that if anyone can provide evidence of a BJP member attempting to influence voters, he would withdraw from politics immediately. Annamalai stated, “What DMK, AIADMK is doing in Coimbatore, everybody is watching it. More than 1000 crores have been spent in Coimbatore. If they can bring one voter in front of the media to say that some BJP person is trying to influence them, I will leave politics the same day because I am running in this election as a matter of principle.”

#WATCH | On cash seized in Kongu, K Annamalai says, “It is always a grave matter of concern. The reason is that DMK somehow thinks that it can buy people in Kongu belt. AIADMK is also in the same boat for a long time. The officials also turned a blind eye to what has happened,… https://t.co/jFbag1dxKH pic.twitter.com/3adq7dIHjl — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party’s candidate from Coimbatore constituency, K Annamalai says, “People of Tamil Nadu are with PM Modi. We are confident, our party is strong and the people are with us and June 4 will be a historic result for NDA…In Karnataka, we are… pic.twitter.com/Vn7AKP59Nl — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Annamalai further accused DMK and AIADMK of attempting to buy votes, alleging negligence from officials in Coimbatore despite repeated complaints. Annamalai expressed confidence in BJP’s performance, predicting they would secure over 25 percent of the votes independently and achieve double-digit numbers.

Annamalai stressed the importance of democratic participation and expressed optimism about the electorate’s decision. He highlighted the benefits Tamil Nadu has received under BJP governance and urged the opposition, including the INDIA bloc, to address the people’s concerns and announce their Prime Ministerial candidate.

Facing formidable opposition from DMK and AIADMK, Annamalai remains determined, relying on BJP’s track record and promising a brighter future for Tamil Nadu.

