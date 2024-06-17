Kanchanjunga Express Train Accident: 19 Trains Cancelled After the Tragic Accident

In a tragic train accident near Rangapani railway station which is near the New Jalpaiguri railway station, in Siliguri (Dist- Darjeeling), where the Kanchanjunga Express train collided with a goods train today morning about 8 people lost their lives and 25 people were injured.

However, the railway officials have issued an accident helpline number:

033-23508794

033-23833326

Helpline No. GHY Station

03612731621

03612731622

03612731623

The center has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 Lakhs in case of death and ₹2.5 lakhs towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway minister 19 Trains Cancelled

19 trains were cancelled after the Kanchenjunga Express train met with an accident in the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, West Bengal.

19 trains cancelled after the Kanchenjunga Express train met with an accident in the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, West Bengal 8 people died and around 25 got injured in the accident. pic.twitter.com/Uu9DAEI1jI — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Mocks Modi Government

Amid the chaos of the tragic train accident in Weest Bengal, Rahul Gandhi mocks on the BJP government. He writes, “Today’s accident is another example of this reality – as a responsible opposition, we will continue to question this blatant negligence and hold the Modi government accountable for these accidents.”

पश्चिम बंगाल में कंचनजंगा एक्सप्रेस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों को मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र से शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं। सरकार को सभी पीड़ितों या उनके परिवारों को तुरंत पूरा… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2024

