Kejriwal's Health Worsens: 8.5 kg Weight Loss, Blood Sugar Plummets, Claims AAP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost 8.5 kg and his blood sugar level has dropped below 50 mg/dL five times since his arrest.

Addressing a press conference, Singh claimed that the BJP-led central government was conspiring to make Kejriwal suffer from a “serious disease,” describing the situation as “highly worrisome.”

Kejriwal has been in Tihar Jail since April 1 after being arrested by the ED and CBI in connection with the liquor policy case. Singh stated that Kejriwal’s weight was 70 kg when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, and it has since reduced to 61.5 kg.

“The BJP aims to torture Kejriwal in jail and the Modi government’s aim is to play with his life. When Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, his weight was 70 kg. Today, his weight has dropped by 8.5 kg to 61.5 kg,” he said.

Singh mentioned that the reason for Kejriwal’s constant weight loss was unknown as no tests were conducted. He suggested that the weight loss indicated a serious ailment.

“Apart from this, it has happened about five times that Kejriwal’s sugar level went below 50 mg/dL. If the sugar level is falling every time, any person can go into a coma. The question is why is all this being done to Kejriwal,” he alleged.

The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail on Friday in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he remains in jail due to his arrest in the corruption case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Reacting to this, Singh said, “When there was hope that relief would be obtained from the Supreme Court, the CBI made a fabricated case against Kejriwal before. All this is being done to play with his life.”

