Three Gangsters Involved In Delhi's Burger King Outlet Shooting Killed In Encounter

Three gangsters were shot dead by Haryana police in an encounter on Friday. Two of them were involved in the Delhi Burger King shooting. The encounter occurred in Sonipat.

A joint operation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Haryana Police’s State Task Force led to the deaths of three gangsters, identified as Ashish Kalu, Vicky Ridhana, and Sunny Gujjar. Ashish Kalu and Vicky Ridhana were close associates of wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau, currently in Portugal.

Last month, a total of 40 gunshots were fired outside a Burger King outlet in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man.

On June 18, three individuals arrived at the outlet on a motorcycle. According to the police, one person stayed outside with the bike as a lookout, armed with a weapon, while the other two entered and fired 40 rounds at 26-year-old Aman Joon, who died instantly.

Gangster Himanshu Bhau claimed responsibility for the shooting in a social media post, stating it was revenge for the killing of “Shakti Dada,” one of his close associates.

Interpol has issued a red-corner notice against Himanshu Bhau. A month before the Burger King shooting, Himanshu had ordered his shooters to fire at a Fusion car in West Delhi, leading to the death of one of the shooters by the Special Cell.

Himanshu, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has recently orchestrated several violent incidents in and around Delhi and Haryana.

