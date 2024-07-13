By-Election Result 2024: Congress Clinches Victory In Uttarakhand's Badrinath And Manglaur; TMC Secures Three West Bengal Assembly Seats

On Saturday, the Congress emerged victorious in both assembly seats in Uttarakhand, with Qazi Mohammad Nizammudin winning Mangraul by a narrow margin of 400 votes.

Lakhapat Singh Butola secured the Badrinath seat for the grand old party, defeating former MLA Rajendra Bhandari by over 5000 votes. Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress triumphed in Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagda constituencies in West Bengal, and maintained a lead in Maniktala with a significant margin.

In Himachal Pradesh, Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, secured a decisive victory in Dehra with a margin of over 9,000 votes. Conversely, BJP’s Ashish Sharma won against Congress candidate Dr. Pushpinder Verma in the Hamipur assembly constituency. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mohinder Bhagat clinched victory in Jalandhar West with a substantial lead of more than 37,000 votes.

The by-elections were held in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states on July 10, witnessing moderate to high voter turnout. These bypolls were necessitated due to vacancies created by the deaths or resignations of incumbent MLAs from various parties.

The constituencies included Rupauli in Bihar; Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala in West Bengal; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; and Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.

