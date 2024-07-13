Bypoll Results: Himachal CM's Wife Secures Dehra, AAP Triumphs in Jalandhar West

INDIA bloc candidate Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, secured victory in the Dehra assembly bypoll today, defeating BJP’s Hoshyar Singh by over 9,000 votes.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Mohinder Bhagat triumphed in Punjab’s Jalandhar West constituency with a commanding lead of more than 30,000 votes. In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership clinched the Raiganj bypoll and is currently leading in three other seats.

Here are the key highlights from the 2024 Assembly bypoll results:

Kamlesh Thakur’s win in Dehra marks a significant victory for the Congress, with the party also leading in Nalagarh while BJP maintains a lead in Hamirpur.

AAP’s Mohinder Bhagat’s landslide win in Jalandhar West strengthens the party’s position in Punjab.

Trinamool Congress’s successful campaign in Raiganj and leading status in other West Bengal seats reflects Mamata Banerjee’s strong regional influence.

Uttarakhand’s Manglaur constituency witnessed a competitive contest following the passing of BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari, with BJP trailing in the Muslim- and Dalit-dominated area. The ruling party also faces challenges in Badrinath.

Bihar’s bypoll outcome, triggered by MLA Bima Bharti’s resignation from JD(U), shows the party currently in the lead.

In Tamil Nadu’s Vikravandi, the DMK’s candidate Anniyur Siva holds the lead in a triangular contest.

Madhya Pradesh’s Amarwara saw a heated battle following Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah’s defection to BJP, with Congress’s Dheeran Shah Invati currently leading.

Voting across 13 Assembly seats in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu concluded recently, marking the first bypolls since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These elections were crucial, especially in states governed by INDIA bloc constituents or BJP/NDA alliances.

The bypoll results indicate shifting political dynamics post-Lok Sabha elections, where BJP fell short of a majority with 240 seats, while NDA crossed the halfway mark with 293 seats. The Congress-led INDIA bloc secured 232 seats, setting the stage for impactful regional dynamics ahead.

