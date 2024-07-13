Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls for Observing 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' on June 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the observance of ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ on June 25, emphasizing the significance of remembering the impact when India’s constitution was trampled upon.

Taking to the social media platform, he wrote, “This day also commemorates those who suffered during the excesses of the Emergency. It was the Congress party that initiated this dark phase in Indian history.”

25 जून को #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas देशवासियों को याद दिलाएगा कि संविधान के कुचले जाने के बाद देश को कैसे-कैसे हालात से गुजरना पड़ा था। यह दिन उन सभी लोगों को नमन करने का भी है, जिन्होंने आपातकाल की घोर पीड़ा झेली। देश कांग्रेस के इस दमनकारी कदम को भारतीय इतिहास के काले अध्याय के रूप… https://t.co/mzQFdQOxZW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2024

PM Modi’s statement comes in response to Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement of observing ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas on June 25.

The Congress party has criticized this decision made by the Indian government, accusing the Prime Minister of once again attempting to create a headline filled with hypocrisy.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh remarked, “This is the same non-biological Prime Minister who has systematically attacked India’s constitution, its principles, values, and institutions in a planned manner.”

MUST READ: Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar Opens Up After Panel Formed To Probe Her Candidature: ‘Will Follow Procedure’