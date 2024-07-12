PM Modi Slams Congress: 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas Will Be a Homage for People Who Suffered During Emergency'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the 1975 Emergency as a “dark phase of Indian history” and announced that June 25 will be commemorated annually as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to honour those who suffered during that time.

In a post on X, he wrote, “To observe 25th June as #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas will serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was trampled over.

It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history”.

25 जून को #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas देशवासियों को याद दिलाएगा कि संविधान के कुचले जाने के बाद देश को कैसे-कैसे हालात से गुजरना पड़ा था। यह दिन उन सभी लोगों को नमन करने का भी है, जिन्होंने आपातकाल की घोर पीड़ा झेली। देश कांग्रेस के इस दमनकारी कदम को भारतीय इतिहास के काले अध्याय के रूप… https://t.co/mzQFdQOxZW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2024



Echoing similar sentiments, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, stated that the day will be oberseved as a “dark spot” in democracy.

“On 25 June 1975, the then government committed a very reprehensible act of insulting the Indian Constitution by imposing emergency on the country.

The audacity of the then Congress government to kill the Constitution in the arrogance of power will be remembered as a black spot on democracy,”

Dhami wrote in a post on X.

“The decision of the Central Government to celebrate 25th June every year as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ is welcome.

This decision will remind us of the great contribution of all the revolutionaries who resisted dictatorship despite facing many tortures to protect the democracy of the country during the dark period of Emergency,” he added.

Earlier on June 26, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution condemning the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as Speaker Om Birla read out the resolution condemning the act and said that June 25, 1975, will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India.

On the occasion of the completion of 50 years of Emergency imposed in 1975, Birla praised the strength and determination of all those who strongly opposed the Emergency, fought and protected India’s democracy.

Birla said, “This House strongly condemns the decision to impose emergency in the country in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who strongly opposed the emergency, fought an unprecedented struggle and took the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India.”

He added, “The day of June 25, 1975, will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India.”

The Emergency of 1975 in India stands as a stark chapter in the nation’s history marked by widespread political turmoil and civil liberties suppression.

Declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Emergency saw the suspension of fundamental rights and the imposition of strict censorship, aiming to quell political dissent and maintain order.

It resulted in the arrest of thousands of opposition leaders, activists, and journalists without due process, leading to a climate of fear and uncertainty.

The period witnessed significant curtailments of press freedom and civil liberties, with media outlets facing censorship and restrictions on reporting.