INDIA Bloc Poised For Landslide Win In 13 Crucial Assembly Seat Polls

The INDIA coalition, which posed a formidable challenge to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, has emerged victorious in the by-elections for 13 Assembly seats across seven states. The INDIA bloc has secured two seats and is leading in nine others.

In Punjab, AAP’s Mohinder Bhagat triumphed in the Jalandhar West constituency by a margin exceeding 23,000 votes. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, candidates from the Trinamool Congress have taken the lead in four seats, with the BJP trailing behind in each contest.

Kamlesh Thakur, making her electoral debut and wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, secured victory in the Dehra constituency. The Congress is also leading in Nalagarh, while BJP’s Ashish Sharma maintains a lead in Hamirpur.

In Uttarakhand, Congress candidates have taken the lead in both the Badrinath and Manglaur seats. Moving to Madhya Pradesh, Congress’s Dheeran Shah Invati holds a lead of over 4,000 votes in the Amarwar seat. In Bihar, JD(U)’s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal leads in Rupauli, and in Tamil Nadu, DMK’s Anniyur Siva leads by more than 10,000 votes in the Vikravandi assembly seat.

