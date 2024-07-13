Mumbai Police Seek License Cancellation for Mihir Shah in Worli Hit-and-Run Case

The Mumbai Police have taken decisive action in the aftermath of a tragic hit-and-run incident in Worli by requesting the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel the driving license of Mihir Shah, the prime accused and son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. The incident, which occurred on July 7, resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and left her husband Pradeep injured.

Authorities have intensified their investigation, recording statements from 13 individuals, including Mihir’s friends, staff from a Juhu bar, and the owner of an alcohol store in Malad. The forensic team has also collected Mihir’s blood sample to ascertain his blood alcohol content at the time of the accident.

Mihir Shah was apprehended in Thane district on Tuesday, several days after the fatal collision involving his BMW and the Nakhwa couple’s scooter. Police reports indicate that Mihir was heavily intoxicated, having allegedly consumed 12 pegs of whiskey prior to the incident. Eyewitnesses and forensic evidence suggest that Mihir was aware of something being trapped beneath his vehicle but continued driving recklessly.

Pradeep Nakhwa, the victim’s husband, accused Mihir of intentionally dragging Kaveri’s body and failing to stop despite repeated pleas from him and other motorists at the scene.

Mihir’s father, Rajesh Shah, also faces charges in connection with the case and is currently out on bail. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice as authorities continue to pursue legal actions against those responsible for the tragic loss of life.

Also read: Mumbai Police Recreate Scene With Mihir Shah In Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case