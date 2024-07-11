Mihir Shah Consumed 12 Large Whiskey Pegs Before Fatal Worli Hit-and-Run: Mumbai Pub Under Scrutiny

Mihir Shah and his friends reportedly left a Juhu bar at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, with the tragic accident occurring around 5 a.m., less than four hours after their drinking session.

On the morning of July 7, Mihir Shah, driving a BMW, allegedly rear-ended a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her husband.

According to excise officials, Mihir Shah, along with two friends, consumed 12 large pegs of whiskey, approximately four each, on the night of the accident. This level of alcohol consumption can cause intoxication for up to eight hours, as reported by The Times of India.

Shah and his friends left the bar at 1:30 a.m., and the accident occurred by 5 a.m. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished unauthorized construction at the Juhu-based bar, Vice-Global Tapas Bar, which served Shah. They removed 3,500 square feet of illegal construction.

The state excise administration suspended the bar’s license, discovering it had served alcohol to Shah, who is under the legal drinking age of 25. Further irregularities were found, including the bar being listed under a different name, Don Giovanni Restaurant, operated by Jobel Hospitalities Pvt Ltd. NDTV reported that Shah used an identity card showing his age as 27, although he is actually 23, to gain entry. His three friends accompanying him were over 30 years old.

Mihir Shah admitted to driving the BMW at the time of the crash. The accident killed Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, who was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries. Shah allegedly swapped seats with his driver and fled in another vehicle. He was arrested on Tuesday and remanded to police custody until July 16.

Police reports indicate Shah was aware of the woman stuck in the car’s tyre but continued driving recklessly despite warnings from passing motorists.

