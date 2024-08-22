Sanjay Roy, the accused in the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been described by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources as a “sexual pervert” who has shown no remorse for his actions. The CBI, which took over the investigation from the city police following a Calcutta High Court order on August 13, has conducted psychometric tests on Roy. These tests, which assess cognitive functions and personality traits, reportedly revealed disturbing characteristics in Roy’s behavior.

The brutal crime has captured national attention and incited widespread outrage. The 31-year-old doctor’s post-mortem report indicated that she died primarily from “manual strangulation associated with smothering.” The report also detailed abrasions and evidence of forceful penetration. Speculation about the involvement of multiple perpetrators has emerged, although investigators have yet to confirm this.

Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer with access to the hospital, confessed to the crime but displayed a lack of emotional response during his psychometric evaluations. Experts have described him as having “animal-like instincts.” Preliminary police investigations uncovered explicit content on his phone and revealed he had visited brothels on the night of August 8, just hours before the crime. Questions are being raised about how Roy, an informal volunteer with limited official capacity, had access to restricted areas of the hospital and was able to present himself as a police officer.

The Kolkata Police arrested Roy on August 10, a day after the doctor’s body was discovered. The CBI has sought permission to conduct a polygraph test, a process that measures physiological responses to questions, but this has been delayed due to difficulties in securing legal representation for Roy. A legal aid counsel has been appointed to explain the test procedures to him, and the CBI will proceed once Roy consents and his agreement is recorded.

The case has led to significant public outrage and scrutiny of RG Kar Medical College, resulting in the dismissal of its principal. The Supreme Court has requested a status report from the CBI by August 22. The central agency is cautious about Roy’s court appearances, planning to request a virtual hearing for the polygraph test to ensure safety amid high public anger.

The case continues to be a focal point of national concern, highlighting critical issues surrounding hospital security, legal processes, and the treatment of the accused.