Breaking Down Assam’s New Muslim Marriage And Divorce Registration Law: What It Means For You

The Assam government is set to introduce a significant bill in the upcoming state assembly session, starting August 22, which will make it mandatory for the government to register marriages and divorces within the Muslim community in the state.

The decision was made during a state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state cabinet had approved the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024.

“Previously, the registration of Muslim marriages and divorces was conducted by Kazis. This new bill will ensure that the government, not the Kazi, will handle the registration of Muslim marriages. No marriages will be registered if the individuals are below 18 years of age. The registration authority will be the Sub Registrar of the Assam government,” said Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further stated that the new bill would be introduced in the state assembly session beginning August 22. The primary aim of this bill is to combat child marriage.

Additionally, the Chief Minister mentioned that a 5-kilometer radius around heritage structures, such as temples or Namghars that are at least 250 years old, will be designated as a protected area. This means that land transactions within this area will be restricted to families who have resided there for three generations or more. In the case of Majuli, this regulation will cover the entire district.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that his government would introduce a new law requiring compulsory security clearance for the establishment of universities in the state.

“Some institutions from Kerala are interested in opening universities in Muslim-majority areas of Assam. The Congress had a policy of easily permitting any wealthy institution to open a university. A new act will be introduced in the state cabinet requiring security clearance for the opening of nursing colleges, medical colleges, and dental colleges,” Sarma told reporters.

He added, “There was no provision for security clearance in our system, and although the Congress had enacted laws, they did not include security clearance provisions. We will introduce this clause in Assam as well, and it will take 2-3 months to implement.”

The Chief Minister also noted that some universities from Kerala are attempting to establish institutions in Barak Valley and Barpeta. During background checks, these institutions were found to be suspicious.

“There was no provision for checking in Assam. That is why we will introduce a security clearance requirement,” Sarma said.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

