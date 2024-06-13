Kuwait Fire Claims Lives of 12 Keralites; State Goverment Sends Health Minister And IAS Officer To The Gulf For Support

The Government of Kerala announced on Thursday that twelve people belonging to the state of Kerala have been identified among the several others who lost their lives in the massive fire that broke out in Kuwait’s Mangaf region. According to the recent reports, the newly formed Cabinet decided to immediately send the State Health Minister, Veena George an IAS officer to Kuwait to assess the gravity of the situation. This decision to send the Health Minister and the IAS officer was taken in an emergency cabinet meeting earlier on Thursday morning which was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Following this decision, the Kerala State government also took the opportunity to announce a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh for all the families of the deceased and one Lakh for those who were injured during the incident that took place in Kuwait. Additionally, the Kerala government also cancelled the inaugural ceremony of the Kerala Lok Sabha in an attempt to express its condolences towards the tragic mishap. “The Lok Kerala Sabha meeting will be held on June 14 and 15 as scheduled. However, there will be no celebrations,” the CMO said.

While the efforts to contain the situation are underway, additional details about the tragedy are still awaited.

