Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Jharkhand Man Left Home 18 Days Ago, Died In Kuwait

They had no idea that the last time they would ever see Md. Ali Hussain would be 18 days ago, when he said farewell to them and departed for Kuwait. There was a shadow of sadness at Hussain’s Hindpiri area home in Ranchi when his family awoke to learn that he had perished in a fatal fire in the West Asian nation.

Hussain, 24, who is the youngest of three siblings, moved from Ranchi to Kuwait to help support his family, according to his father Mubarak Hussain (57).

“This was the first time that he stepped out of the country. He told us that he got a job as a salesman there. We never expected such a devastating incident would take place in a matter of 18 days,” Mubarak told PTI.

Mubarak stated that he learned about Hussain’s passing on Thursday morning from a colleague of his son who worked in Kuwait. However, Mubarak waited till nighttime to confide in his wife about the heartbreaking news.

“After graduating, my son planned to enroll in a certified management accountant (CMA) program. He abruptly said one day that he was going to Kuwait “Mubarak, who owns a small car tire company in Ranchi, stated.

“My only wish from the Government of India is to make arrangements for bringing Hussain’s body back to Ranchi,” Mubarak stated.

Authorities in Kuwait said that on Wednesday, a fire in a seven-story building in the southern city of Mangaf claimed the lives of 49 foreign workers, including about 40 Indians. The fire also caused injuries to 50 more people.

According to Kuwaiti media, the fire originated in a kitchen and that smoke inhalation was the primary cause of death for most of the victims.

