Labours, Sanitation Workers, Transgenders Involved In Central Vista Project Invited As Special Guests At PM Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony

According to the media sources it was revealed that several sanitation workers, transgender individuals, and laborers involved in the Central Vista Project will be honored as special guests at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming swearing-in ceremony over the weekend.

Additionally, railway employees engaged in Vande Bharat and Metro projects, beneficiaries of various central government schemes, and ambassadors of “Viksit Bharat” have also received invitations to the highly anticipated event, scheduled to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Preparations are underway to accommodate over 8,000 guests at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to sources.

The swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister is set for Sunday evening following his selection as the leader by his allies at a significant meeting in Delhi.

Several South Asian leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony, with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe already confirming their attendance. Invitations have also reportedly been extended to Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

Notably, during Mr. Modi’s previous swearing-in ceremonies in 2014 and 2019, leaders from SAARC and BIMSTEC countries were present, respectively.

This will mark Narendra Modi’s third consecutive term as Prime Minister, making him the second Indian leader to achieve this after Jawaharlal Nehru.

Following the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP saw a reduction in seats from 303 to 240, and the BJP-led NDA decreased from 352 to 293 seats, alliances are crucial for forming the government. The BJP is counting on its allies, notably the Telugu Desam Party led by Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal United led by Nitish Kumar, to secure a majority.

