Lalu Prasad Yadav Accuses Centre of Constitutional Threat Amidst Reservation Debate

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav criticsed the central government on Tuesday, accusing it of attempting to erode the foundations of the Constitution and democracy. Yadav’s statement comes amidst a charged political climate surrounding a contentious debate over reservation policies and the looming specter of ‘Jungle Raj’ rhetoric.

Yadav distinctly advocated for reservation for Muslims, emphasizing the imperative of equitable representation while he addressed the media. “Reservation toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko, pura (Muslims must get reservation),” asserted the RJD supremo. He underlined the significance of inclusive policies in fostering social justice.

#WATCH | Patna: Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav says, “The votes are on our side… They are saying that there will be ‘Jungle Raj’ because they are scared, they are trying to instigate… They want to finish the Constitution and democracy… ‘Are toh reservation… pic.twitter.com/TdrHFhy2sB — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Moreover, Yadav took the opportunity to assert confidence in his party’s electoral prospects, dismissing BJP’s apprehensions and accusations of stoking fear through ‘Jungle Raj’ narratives. “The votes are on our side. They are saying that there will be ‘Jungle Raj’ because they are scared, they are trying to instigate. They want to finish the Constitution and democracy,” declared Yadav, challenging the BJP’s narrative while reaffirming his commitment to democratic principles.

The political discourse was further stirred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fierce criticism of the Congress party He accused the party of indulging in “vote-bank politics” and jeopardising existing reservation structures. Modi strongly opposed the notion of reservation based on religious grounds, particularly at the expense of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In response, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pledged to overhaul reservation policies if his party assumes power, vowing to remove the 50% reservation ceiling in government jobs and expand opportunities for marginalized communities. Gandhi’s proposition underscores the intensifying debate over affirmative action and social inclusivity in India’s political discourse.

The political turmoil unfolds against the backdrop of Bihar’s pivotal role in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, with 40 seats up for grabs across seven phases. As Bihar witnesses the third phase of polling today, amidst a voter turnout of 24.41% recorded at 11:00 am, according to Election Commission data, the state remains a battleground for competing political narratives and electoral aspirations.

Against this backdrop, the Lok Sabha elections unfold across seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, with the counting slated for June 4. As parties vie for electoral supremacy, the specter of reservation politics looms large, shaping the contours of India’s democratic future. Amidst divergent visions and ideological clashes, the nation stands at a crossroads, grappling with fundamental questions of equity, representation, and democratic governance.

