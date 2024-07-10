Landlord Assaults Young Woman Over Unpaid Rent in Surat; Video goes viral

A young woman in Surat, Gujarat, was violently assaulted by her landlord due to a dispute over unpaid rent. The altercation, captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media platform X, shows the landlord brutally hitting the woman while holding her by the collar, as she screams for him to let go. The girl’s friend, who recorded the entire episode, can be heard pleading with the landlord to release her.



The social media post, which was shared on July 8 and has since garnered over 5,000 views, was captioned: “The problem of rent led to a scuffle. The landlord beat the girl. Photos of a scuffle with a Mumbai girl associated with event management go viral. Girl accused of not paying rent for two months.”

The incident reportedly took place in the Parle Point neighborhood of Surat. According to the Times of India (TOI), the landlord, identified as Jayendra Manavawala, visited the property he owns in Radhe Nagar society with an electrician on Sunday morning. He found that the woman and her companions had not vacated the premises, despite the lease expiring two days earlier. This led to a heated argument which quickly escalated into physical violence.



During the conflict with Manavawala, the woman alleged that he molested her. Manavawala on the other hand has laid a complaint against the woman, he alleged that he was almost lynched and sustained an injury in the eye. Sunday, both the parties have reported the case to the police following the incident that occurred.



Police and other authorities told TOI that Manavawala has been charged with assault, with intention of outraging the woman’s modesty. It also includes bookings for his hospitalization resulted from the eye injury is also included in his records. The woman accused in her complaint that Manavawala threatened to “undress her.”



During the unfolding of the probe, four individuals among them Manavawala have been arrested.