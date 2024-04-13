Leaders Pay Homage to Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims on 103rd Anniversary

On the 103rd anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other prominent leaders, paid tribute to the victims of one of the darkest chapters in India’s struggle for independence.

Prime Minister Modi, in a solemn post on social media, expressed his heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He emphasized the significance of remembering the sacrifice made by those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

President Droupadi Murmu also honored the memory of the victims, acknowledging their immense contribution to the freedom struggle. She underscored the debt owed by the nation to the courageous individuals who laid down their lives for the cause of Swaraj, expressing confidence in their enduring inspiration for future generations.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which occurred on April 13, 1919, saw hundreds of peaceful protesters brutally gunned down by British forces, marking a horrific episode in India’s fight against colonial rule.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiments of remembrance and reverence, highlighting the significance of Jallianwala Bagh as a symbol of British cruelty and tyranny. He praised the martyrs for igniting the spirit of revolution and making the freedom movement a collective struggle of the people.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also honored the sacrifices made by the victims, acknowledging their supreme courage and dedication to the nation. He emphasized the everlasting remembrance of their sacrifice and its integral role in India’s journey towards independence.

As the nation commemorates the solemn occasion, leaders from across the political spectrum unite in paying homage to the indomitable spirit of the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, ensuring that their sacrifice remains etched in the annals of history.