Thursday, October 10, 2024
Lessons from Kargil: Military Leaders & Veterans Speak At Welham Boys' School Military History Seminar 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

At the Military History Seminar 2024 hosted by Welham Boys' School, Kargil War veterans and military leaders gathered to share powerful insights on the significance of understanding India's military past. Their reflections not only honored the sacrifices made during the Kargil conflict but also emphasized the importance of learning from history for future generations.

Lessons from Kargil: Military Leaders & Veterans Speak At Welham Boys’ School Military History Seminar 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

The Military History Seminar 2024, hosted by Welham Boys’ School, brought together an impressive array of military leaders and Kargil War veterans, including former Navy Chief, Admiral Arun Prakash, Param Vishisht Medal Winners and Kargil War Veterans; Lt Gen YK Joshi, and Yogendra Singh Yadav; Maj Gen (R) Lakhwinder Singh, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh; and Former Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ravin Khosla. The seminar aimed to shed light on the critical lessons from India’s military past, particularly the Kargil conflict, and the significance of studying military history.

Admiral Arun Prakash, the former Navy Chief, expressed his honor at meeting the Param Vir Chakra awardees and emphasized the need for India to focus on both writing and reading its military history.

“As Indians, we have been truly remiss in paying attention to our history,” he remarked, pointing out that India’s war memorials often overlook the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence. He referenced the India Gate in Delhi, which commemorates soldiers from World War I rather than those who fought for India’s freedom.

India’s historical maritime power

Highlighting India’s historical maritime power, Admiral Prakash noted, “We have forgotten the history of maritime power. Because we did not believe in our naval strength, Europeans colonized us.”

He urged the audience to study military history to improve understanding of past conflicts and their relevance to contemporary issues, underscoring that learning from history is crucial for military leaders, politicians, and citizens alike.

Kargil War veteran Lt Gen YK Joshi shared his firsthand experiences from the conflict, describing the challenging conditions faced during operations.

“The planning and timing were vital,” he recalled, noting how darkness hindered nighttime operations and the leadership’s quick decision-making was key to overcoming obstacles. He paid tribute to the medical teams that played an essential role in supporting the soliders.

Kargil War veterans speak

Yogendra Singh Yadav, also a Kargil War veteran, recounted the fierce battles at Tiger Hill, praising the courage of his fellow soldiers and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. He urged the audience to emulate the spirit and bravery of the armed forces in their personal lives.

Maj Gen (Retd) Lakhwinder Singh emphasized the importance of innovative thinking during the Kargil conflict. He recounted the desperate situations faced by Pakistani troops, highlighting how unconventional strategies and artillery, including the Bofors gun, significantly impacted the war’s outcome.

The second session was moderated by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who noted that the Kargil War surprised many, including military and intelligence communities, as well as the politicians and citizens. He explained the geopolitical context, which included ongoing peace talks with Pakistan at the time.

Lt Gen Ravin Khosla provided a geographical overview of the Kargil conflict, detailing the challenging terrains and harsh weather conditions faced by soldiers. He underscored the strategic importance of recapturing heights to secure vital national highway connecting Ladakh to the rest of India.

The seminar as a reminder of the sacrifices made during the Kargil War and the enduring importance of understanding military history in shaping a nation’s future. As discussions happened, veterans and leaders inspired the audience to honor the past while learning valuable lessons for the present and future.

