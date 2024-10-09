PM Modi’s Visit To Laos Marks 10 Years of Act East Policy at ASEAN-India And East Asia Summits

PM Modi is scheduled to embark on a significant two-day visit to Laos where he will be attending two key international gatherings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a significant two-day visit to Laos on October 10, 2024. His visit is aimed at attending two key international gatherings: the ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. The trip, which comes at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, will reinforce India’s ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of its decade-long “Act East Policy.”

Strengthening ASEAN Ties

India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a statement highlighting the importance of this visit: “India is marking a decade of the Act East Policy this year. Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision. The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation.”

The ASEAN-India relationship is key to India’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, with both sides working together in areas such as trade, security, and cultural exchange. Modi’s participation in these summits will provide an opportunity to further solidify India’s standing as a reliable and active player in ASEAN’s growth and development.

A Packed Schedule in Laos

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to engage in several high-level discussions, including bilateral meetings with ASEAN leaders and cultural events showcasing India’s deep ties with the region. A special moment of the visit will be PM Modi’s participation in a screening of the Laos Ramayana, an adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, Ramayana, which underscores the deep-rooted cultural connections between India and Southeast Asia.

Phra Pak Phra Ram, also known as the Lao Ramayana or Phalak-Phalam, is a significant cultural text for the people of Laos. It was introduced by King Chao Fa Ngoum, the first ruler of the Lan Xang kingdom, and remains a symbol of the rich cultural exchange between India and Laos. Modi’s attendance at the cultural screening underscores his commitment to strengthening cultural diplomacy with the region.

Marking a Decade of the Act East Policy

Modi’s visit also coincides with the 10th anniversary of India’s Act East Policy, a strategic framework designed to deepen India’s engagement with Southeast Asia. Since its inception, India has significantly expanded its trade, investment, and security relations with ASEAN countries.

This year marks several key milestones in India’s diplomatic relationships with ASEAN members, including 75 years of diplomatic relations with Indonesia and the Philippines, 60 years with Singapore, and 40 years with Brunei. These anniversaries reflect the long-standing partnerships that have only grown stronger under the framework of the Act East Policy.

In the first 100 days of Modi’s third term, India has already seen high-level engagements with key Southeast Asian nations. Prime Ministers from Vietnam and Malaysia visited India for bilateral discussions, while PM Modi himself traveled to Brunei and Singapore for the first time, strengthening ties through significant agreements. The President of India also conducted a landmark visit to Timor-Leste, marking the first-ever state visit to the country by an Indian Head of State.

ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit: A Platform for Cooperation

The ASEAN-India Summit will focus on reviewing the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN, which was established to bolster cooperation in various fields. The summit will set the tone for the future direction of India-ASEAN relations, especially in critical areas such as trade, security, and cultural exchange.

The 19th East Asia Summit, another key highlight of PM Modi’s trip, is a premier forum led by the region’s leaders. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the summit “provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.” This platform has been essential in promoting strategic trust among participating countries, further enhancing India’s role in regional stability.

Also Read: So Called Wrestlers, Are Not Heros’: Former WFI President Brij Bhushan On Vinesh Phogat