we-woman

‘So Called Wrestlers, Are Not Heroes’: Former WFI President Brij Bhushan On Vinesh Phogat

As the BJP celebrates its winning momentum in Haryana, BJP MP and former WFI President Brij Bhushan took a dig at Vinesh Phogat, who secured a victory in her political debut from Haryana's Julana constituency. 

However, the latest seats are: 

J&K: BJP= 29 | Cong= 06 | NC = 42 | Oth = 10

Haryana: BJP= 49 | Cong = 36 | JJP = 00 | Oth = 05 | AAP = 00

Speaking to the media, Bhushan congratulated BJP’s win for the third time in a row. He sais, “Congratulations to the people of Haryana. Many efforts were made to mislead them—using the farmers’ protest, the wrestling issues—but despite all that, the people of Haryana have voted for the BJP, and the BJP is forming the government.

In areas with a large Jat population, many BJP candidates are winning, and they all deserve praise.”

Taking a dig at Vinesh Phogat, he added, “These so-called wrestlers are not heroes for Haryana, they are villains. And they are villains, especially for their junior athletes. The fight we were fighting was for the children of Haryana, but they set up a false narrative, ran a protest, and wasted two whole years of wrestling. Today, this result is because of that. Even the Jat community has voted in large numbers.”

When asked about Phogat contesting election at his name, he said, “This means I am a great person! That’s wonderful; at least my name has enough weight that using it, they were able to sail through. But as for Congress, we defeated both. Hooda has sunk, Priyanka ji has sunk, and what will happen to Rahul Baba? They had big dreams for Haryana—what happened? Wherever they go, destruction follows.”

BJP Brij Bhushan Haryana Assembly Election Vinesh Phogat

