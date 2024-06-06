Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India To Invite Neighbouring Leaders On PM Modi's Oath Taking Ceremony

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to take office for an unprecedented third consecutive term, India is set to extend invitations to several neighbouring country leaders for the swearing-in ceremony. Sources revealed that leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius are among those expected to attend the event scheduled for the weekend.

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, securing 293 seats, PM Modi is poised to resume his role with renewed vigor. The invitations underscore India’s commitment to strengthening regional ties and cooperation.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office confirmed that PM Modi personally invited him to the ceremony, and Wickremesinghe has accepted. During a phone call, Wickremesinghe congratulated PM Modi on his electoral success and expressed his eagerness to attend the event.

“During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted,” stated the media division of the Sri Lankan President’s office.

In a similar gesture, PM Modi invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a phone call, and diplomatic sources have confirmed her acceptance.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda,’ Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth are also on the list of invitees, reflecting India’s focus on fostering strong bilateral relationships within the region. PM Modi had separate conversations with these leaders, extending formal invitations which are expected to be sent out on Thursday.

Historically, leaders from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries attended PM Modi’s first swearing-in ceremony in 2014. In 2019, the ceremony saw the presence of leaders from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries as Modi began his second term.

The swearing-in ceremony is tentatively scheduled for June 8. Despite the BJP not achieving an outright majority, the NDA’s coalition secured a robust 293 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, surpassing the majority threshold of 272 seats.

This event marks a significant moment in India’s political history, highlighting PM Modi’s enduring popularity and the NDA’s strategic coalition-building efforts. As global and regional leaders gather for the ceremony, it symbolizes a continued commitment to collaborative progress and regional solidarity.