Macron Visits Jaipur Ahead of India’s Republic Day Celebrations

Before attending the 75th Republic Day Celebrations in India, French President Emmanuel Macron has already arrived in India wherein he has made his first stop in Jaipur, Rajasthan. His first stop in the capital city was in Amber Fort in Rajasthan. Over there, he also met school students who had gathered to meet the French President.

The President was even accompanied by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. They even posed for a picture at the top of the fort. He walked around the fort where he appreciated the architecture of the fort and was also given an overview of the history of the fort. He even interacted with the local artists of Amber Fort.

Later in the evening today, Macron will be visiting the Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal after which PM Modi and the French Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting at the Taj Rambagh Palace.

The official visit of President Macron comes mere months after Prime Minister Modi visited the Bastille Day Parade. The visit was extended by PM Modi and is also supposed to cap the 25th – anniversary celebrations of the India –-France Strategic Partnership.

A French armed forces contingent is also set to participate in the Republic Day Parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.

Macron has been accompanied by a ministerial delegation that includes Stephane Sejourne, Sebastian Lecornu and Rachida Dati, and other eminent personalities too. ESA Astronaut Thomas Pesquet is also among the ones visiting.