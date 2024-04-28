Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Numerous BJD Leaders And Workers Shift Allegiance To BJP In Odisha

Several members and supporters of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan highlighted that the increasing faith of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to the influx of individuals from other parties into the BJP fold.

He emphasized that Odisha is witnessing a shift towards change, with people placing their trust in PM Modi and the BJP. Pradhan expressed concern over the lack of local leadership in some areas, suggesting that external influences are attempting to control the political landscape. He noted the dissatisfaction among the populace towards leaders who have failed to contribute to the state’s development and have been involved in corrupt practices.

During his election campaign in the Pallahara assembly constituency, Pradhan engaged with locals, visiting a tea stall and interacting with residents.

Dharmendra Pradhan, contesting from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency after a 15-year hiatus, is gearing up for the elections scheduled for May 25.

Odisha is set to conduct simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in four phases, commencing from May 13, followed by Phase Two on May 20, Phase Three on May 25, and concluding with the final phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the largest party in terms of seats, with the BJP securing the second-highest number of seats, followed by the Congress. The BJD secured 12 seats, while the BJP closely trailed with 8 seats, and the Congress managed to win just one seat.