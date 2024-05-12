'Transforming Varanasi: Prime Minister Modi's Developmental Initiatives Leave Lasting Impact Ahead Of Elections'| NewsX Exclusive

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon hosts a dairy project costing Rs 475 crore, set to produce 5 lakh litres of milk daily, bolstering the rural economy and providing opportunities for farmers. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi digitally transferred a bonus of approximately Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of Banas Dairy milk producers. Various urban development initiatives, health facilities, and transportation projects were also inaugurated.

The Varanasi constituency carries great political importance as the Prime Minister is scheduled to submit his nomination from this district on May 14th for the forthcoming elections. As election enthusiasm escalates, Varanasi is fully prepared to witness an intense electoral contest.

In a NewsX Exclusive ‘The Kashi Report’:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spearheaded numerous developmental initiatives in the Kashi, evident in the stark contrast and transformative changes it has undergone. The Kashi highway is one example that exhibits the transformation head on with its spectacular 6 lane highway bridging the gap between Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

In order to get a proper view of the developmental activities that have taken place in the region, its important to look at the people who benefitted from the schemes rolled out by the Prime Minister. Firstly we take a look at the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojna.

During our conversation with a beneficiary of the scheme, Rajmati, we asked her how she became aware of the scheme. She responded by explaining her experience. “I went to the ministers rally in which I had heard about the Yojna, after filling the form. Further in the discussion our conversation with one more beneficiary is nathun devi where she said “When modi govt came to power, there were promotions of this yojana , we filled the form and availed the scheme, I received 2.5 lakhs in my account.”

Moving ahead with the interview we take a look at the beneficiaries of the PM Swanidhi Yojana, Talking with various street vendors asking them ” How did they learn about Swanidhi yojana” ? They stated “We learnt it from our union. And I availed too”. Another street vendor said , “I leant it from municipal corporation and through our union. I acquired loan of Rs 10,000 , under PM Swanidhi yojana”.

We also have beneficiary with us who have availed this scheme as first in the city. PM Modi virtually took a feedback. Arvindji had a virtual conversation with PM. ” We had a virtual conversation in 2020. He asked how did you learn about this scheme, Firstly, I will give the credits to PM Modi , Then I Will credits to my union”.

We also asked beneficiary that how has this yojana impacted there life, We visited the Nagar Palika where we received information about the assistance available during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our income came to a halt due to the lockdown, but we benefited from various government schemes. Initially, we received Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 20,000, and then Rs 50,000. Our financial situation has improved now, and we are thankful to PM Modi for the support. Our children are able to continue their education without facing any issues. The pandemic severely affected our business, but the government schemes, have significantly boosted our business.”

One beneficiary of the Svanidhi scheme, Vineeta Devi, shared her experience of receiving assistance and investing it in her shop, enabling her to restart her business and support her family. Another beneficiary, Vinayak Trivedi, who has been a street vendor for 15 years, expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for the support provided during the difficult times. He highlighted the significant impact of the financial assistance received, especially considering the sole breadwinner for his family. He pledged support for PM Modi in the upcoming elections, stating that his family of 22 members will vote for him.

Moving ahead , Beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana, using LPG cylinders for three years, attest to its transformative impact. Availed by filling a form, the scheme drastically reduced cooking time and expenses. Usha Devi One of the beneficiary highlights the shift from stoves to gas, citing improved cooking ease and health benefits. Beneficiarie Leelawati reflects on the scheme’s health improvements and its accessibility through awareness campaigns. Phoolan Devi credits the scheme’s affordability, with LPG cylinders now priced around Rs. 1000. Usha Kumari and Shubhadra echo this sentiment, noting the reduced cost from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 700, acknowledging the scheme’s positive impact.

Further in the discussion, about SWACHH BHARAT initiative which has significantly impacted the lives of beneficiaries like Kalawati, who received a toilet five years ago. Previously, facing hardships without toilets, they resorted to open fields, fearing animals. The provision of toilets brought relief after villagers voiced their need to the village head, crediting Prime Minister Modi for the program’s implementation. Others, like Dinanath Yadav, learned about Swachh Bharat through the village chief, highlighting the program’s grassroots awareness. Priyanka and Ramesh Yadav affirm recent knowledge of the initiative, echoing its positive influence.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the developmental endeavors carried out in the area about UPI , beneficiarie Rajan Sonkar mentioned “he has been utilizing UPI for the past six months, attributing its preference to the direct transfer of funds into their bank accounts, easing the burden of handling cash”. Sushil expressed an inability to envision life without UPI, echoing the sentiments of others who highlighted its convenience and security features. Across various testimonies, credit for UPI’s popularity was given to Prime Minister Modi. Users like Ashish Sonkar and Saurabh emphasized its enhanced security measures, while others, like Satyam and Farhan Khan, appreciated its utility in checking bank balances and accessing statements, underscoring UPI’s widespread adoption among 90% of the population.

The developmental initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi have left an indelible mark on the region, transforming lives and bolstering socio-economic progress. From the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park to the facilitation of various urban development projects and health facilities, the impact of these initiatives is palpable. The engagement with beneficiaries of schemes like PM Awas Yojana, PM Swanidhi Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Swachh Bharat highlights the tangible benefits experienced by individuals and communities.

The testimonials underscore the role of awareness campaigns, grassroots mobilization, and the effective implementation of schemes in empowering citizens and enhancing their quality of life. Furthermore, the seamless adoption of digital payment methods like UPI reflects the government’s commitment to fostering a digital economy and promoting financial inclusion.

As Varanasi gears up for the upcoming elections, the overwhelming support and gratitude expressed by beneficiaries towards Prime Minister Modi reaffirm his enduring legacy as a leader committed to holistic development and upliftment of the masses. Through these initiatives, Varanasi emerges as a beacon of progress, showcasing the transformative potential of inclusive governance and proactive policy interventions.

ALSO READ: A Journey Through Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s Past: Unveiling Varanasi’s Spiritual Essence | NewsX Exclusive

Show Full Article