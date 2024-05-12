Fourth Suspect Arrested in Connection with Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing in Canada

The Canadian authorities have reportedly arrested a fourth suspect allegedly involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, as reported by Canada-based CBC News. Nijjar was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, sparking widespread concern and investigations.

The arrested individual has been identified as Amandeep Singh, aged 22. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in British Columbia disclosed that Singh was already in custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario on unrelated firearms charges. IHIT’s relentless pursuit of evidence led to sufficient information for the BC Prosecution Service to levy charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Amandeep Singh.

According to reports by CBC News, Singh, an Indian national, has been residing across multiple locations in Canada, including Brampton and Surrey in Ontario, and Abbotsford in British Columbia.

While the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation, authorities remain tight-lipped on further details, citing the ongoing nature of the probe and legal proceedings.

This development follows closely after the recent arrests of the three Indian nationals, Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh that were made in Edmonton by Canadian police in Nijaar’s murder case. The trio faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to Nijjar’s homicide.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, previously designated as a terrorist by India’s National Investigation Agency in 2020, met his demise in a meticulously planned attack outside a Gurdwara in Surrey last June. Described as ‘highly coordinated,’ the assault involved a group of six men and utilized two vehicles.

Despite rampant speculation in Canadian media regarding potential links to India, Canadian authorities have refrained from presenting any concrete evidence thus far.

Nijjar’s killing precipitated diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, exacerbated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s insinuations of Indian involvement, which India promptly dismissed as baseless and unfounded.

In response to recent developments, India’s Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Canada has yet to furnish specific evidence or pertinent information concerning the Nijjar case. Furthermore, no formal communication has been initiated with India regarding the arrests of the three Indian suspects.

Addressing queries regarding consular access to the detained Indians, the MEA clarified that no such request has been received from the Canadian authorities, as the accused have not sought consular assistance thus far. The unfolding developments continue to underscore the complexities surrounding Nijjar’s assassination and the diplomatic sensitivities it has engendered between Canada and India.

