Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Strikes In The Bay Of Bengal Region

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal region on Thursday. The temblor occurred on April 11 at 00:56:36 Indian Standard Time (IST).

The NCS provided details of the earthquake, stating, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 11-04-2024, 00:56:36 IST, Lat: 8.96 & Long: 91.91, Depth: 10 km, Region: Bay of Bengal.” The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 8.96 and a longitude of 91.91, with a depth of 10 kilometers below the earth’s surface.

#Earthquake M4.2 India: Bay of Bengal 10 Apr 19:26 UTC – report/info: https://t.co/xdqEnfCdyr — Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) April 10, 2024

Coastlines along the Bay of Bengal are shared by West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Earlier, on February 29, the Bay of Bengal region experienced an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale. The NCS shared details of this event as well: “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 29-02-2024, 11:23:26 IST, Lat: 8.04 & Long: 89.65, Depth: 90 Km, Region: Bay of Bengal.”