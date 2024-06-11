Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out At Diaper Factory In Bhiwandi

In the early hours of Tuesday, a significant fire erupted at a diaper manufacturing facility in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders promptly rushed to the scene to combat the blaze, which continues to be a challenge for firefighters.

Visuals from the area depict towering flames engulfing the extensive factory premises.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka. Fire tenders have reached the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/nfS4M3VrUs — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as of yet, though the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities are currently working to gather more information about the incident.

More updates will follow as the situation develops.

Show Full Article