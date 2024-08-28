Mamata Banerjee Dedicates Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to RG Kar Hospital Victim Amid Statewide Bandh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to express her profound grief and solidarity with the family of the victim of the Kolkata rape and murder case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to express her profound grief and solidarity with the family of the young trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. In a heartfelt tweet, she dedicated the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to the victim, whom she referred to as “our sister,” mourning her tragic loss and calling for swift justice.

“Today, I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry,” Banerjee tweeted.

আজ তৃণমূল ছাত্র পরিষদের প্রতিষ্ঠা দিবসটিকে আমি উৎসর্গ করছি আমাদের সেই বোনটিকে, যাঁকে আমরা কয়েক দিন আগে আর জি কর হাসপাতালে মর্মান্তিকভাবে হারিয়ে শোকাহত। আর জি করে আমাদের সেই যে বোনকে নির্মমভাবে নির্যাতন করে হত্যা করা হয়েছিল, তাঁর পরিবারের প্রতি আন্তরিকতম সমবেদনা জানিয়ে এবং… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 28, 2024

The Chief Minister’s message comes at a time when the state is gripped by a 12-hour bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding justice for the victim. The bandh has seen widespread participation, with protests and demonstrations across West Bengal, as the BJP continues to pressure the state government to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the case.

Statewide Bandh and Public Outcry

The BJP’s call for a 12-hour bandh was met with mixed reactions across the state. Public transport services were disrupted in several areas, businesses remained closed, and protesters took to the streets, blocking roads and railways in various districts. The bandh aimed to draw attention to the increasing incidents of violence against women in West Bengal, with the tragic incident at R.G. Kar Medical College serving as a focal point.

BJP leaders have criticized the state government for its handling of the case, accusing it of attempting to cover up the crime. The party has demanded not only swift justice for the victim but also stricter measures to ensure the safety and security of women across the state.

Details of the R.G. Kar Medical College Incident

The victim, a 31-year-old trainee doctor, was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College on August 9. The horrific nature of the crime sent shockwaves through the state, leading to widespread outrage and demands for justice. The main accused, Sanjay Roy, was arrested after being identified from CCTV footage entering the building around the time of the crime. Investigations revealed that Roy had severely injured and sexually assaulted the victim before killing her.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since taken over the investigation, conducting polygraph tests on several individuals connected to the case, including the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and several doctors. The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation by September 17.

Mamata Banerjee’s Call to Students and Youth

In her tweet, Mamata Banerjee also addressed the students and youth of West Bengal, urging them to take an active role in shaping a better future. “Students, youth have a great social role. It is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day. My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, stay committed,” she wrote.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of staying committed to positive change and encouraged students to remain dedicated to their bright futures. “My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future,” she added.

