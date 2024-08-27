Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Timeline of Accused Sanjoy Roy, Hours Before the Crime

As the rape & murder of 31 year old postgraduate doctor at RG Kar Medical college & hospital, continues to make people & medical community shocked, the crime accused Sanjoy Roy has recently confessed his crime in CBI's polygraph test.

In addition, he has also revealed his activities prior to this horrific incident.

Timeline Of Accused Sanjoy Roy

Hours prior to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sanjay Roy was reportedly seen drinking with a friend.

When questioned about his activities on the night of the incident, Roy stated that he had visited two red light districts but claimed he did not engage in sexual activity.

Later, he admitted to molesting a woman on the street and made a video call to his girlfriend, requesting nude photos. Reports India Today.

Afterward, Roy returned to the hospital, where he was seen on CCTV footage in the corridor near the seminar hall at 4:03 AM.

Following the alleged crime, he went to the home of his friend, Anupam Dutta, who is a police officer.

Meanwhile, despite initially admitting to the crime, Roy later reversed his statement in court, claiming innocence.

He also told the CBI that he was not involved and that the victim was already deceased when he entered the seminar hall, which authorities believe was an attempt to mislead the investigation.

Earlier, Roy’s psychoanalytical assessment indicated that he had perverse tendencies and a strong addiction to pornography, with an official describing him as having an “animal instinct.”

