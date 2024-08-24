Polygraph Test For Main Accused Sanjoy Roy In Kolkata Rape And Murder Case Scheduled For Tomorrow

The polygraph test for Sanjoy Roy, the primary suspect in the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at a Kolkata hospital, has been rescheduled for tomorrow.

A senior official from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) indicated that today’s test was postponed due to technical issues and insufficient preparations by the jail administration. While the polygraph tests for other individuals involved, including former R.G. Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh, are currently underway at the CBI office in Kolkata.

“The team will visit the jail tomorrow to conduct the polygraph test. Clear instructions have been provided to the jail administration to ensure all necessary preparations are made,” the official stated.

Experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Delhi have arrived in Kolkata to oversee the polygraph tests. The tests will be conducted on Sandip Ghosh, Sanjoy Roy, and other individuals connected to the case, including four doctors and one volunteer.

Sanjoy Roy’s test will be conducted within the jail premises, while the tests for the others are being conducted at the CBI office in Kolkata.

(With ANI Inputs)

