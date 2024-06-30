Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights Araku Coffee, Snow Peas, Paris Olympics | Key Takeaways

After a hiatus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program, “Mann Ki Baat,” resumed on Sunday, June 30. The last time the show aired was on February 25, however it was put on hold for the Lok Sabha elections. Every month on the last Sunday, PM Modi uses “Mann Ki Baat” as a forum to talk with Indian citizens about important national concerns.

The announcement of the return of Mann Ki Baat on June 30 was made by PM Modi on June 18. He invited individuals to share their thoughts via the NaMo App, MyGov Open Forum, or by leaving messages at 1800 11 7800.

The seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections took place between April 19 and June 1. The 18th Lok Sabha was formed as a consequence of the vote counting that ended on June 4.

Mann Ki Baat was introduced on October 3, 2014, and its goal is to interact with different groups within Indian culture, such as women, the elderly, and young people.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ airs in eleven foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili, in addition to 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects. Through more than 500 All India Radio broadcast centers, the show reaches listeners.

110th Episode

PM Modi highlighted women’s contributions to society in the 110th episode of Mann Ki Baat. “A few years ago, no one would have thought that women in our villages would be flying drones,” he remarked. However, this is starting to happen now.

The prime minister also spoke about the Lok Sabha elections, improving livestock farming, and supporting wildlife conservation.

Key Takeaways:

PM Modi thanked the people of India for their faith in the constitution. The 2024 election was the world’s largest election, where several crore people have voted, and I thank each and every person for this.

June 30 holds great significance as it is celebrated by our Adivasi brothers and sisters as ‘Hul Divas’. This day is associated with the courage of Veer Sidhu and Kanhu who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers.

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign: I have appealed to the nation to plant a tree with their mother or in their name. There is another benefit of this campaign, as the earth also takes care of us like a mother so it is our duty to take care of our mother.

Karthumbi Umbrellas: Monsoon has begun, and umbrellas are the most important thing to carry. And here are the Karthumbi Umbrellas that are prepared in Attapadi of Kerala. These umbrellas are prepared by the Adivasi women and are in huge demand across the country. This is the best example of ‘Local for Vocal’.

Paris Olympics: Starting from Fri, 26 Jul, 2024, there are several things that will be witnessed for the first time. Shooting, Table Tennis: men + Women have qualified, Indian Shotgun, several other categories in which India was never included before. Use hashtag: #Cheer4Bharat to support the Indian players in Olympics.

Kuwait Radio: Kuwait Government has started special episodes in Hindi. On this National Radio, that too in Hindi, the show is broadcasted in Hindi for half an hour. I have been told that local people of Kuwait are showing a lot of interest in it.

Yoga Diwas: This month on Yoga Day, was celebrated with great enthusiasm. I was also in attendance at the Yoga program organized in Jammu and Kashmir. With time, several records have been created. For the first time in Saudi Arabia, a woman (Al Hanauf Saad) led the common Yoga Protocol. This is the first time that a woman instructed a yoga session in Saudi Arabia.

Araku Coffee: It is cultivated in Alluri Sitaram Raju District in Andhra Pradesh. It is known for its rich flavor. The Girijan Cooperative has played a huge role in taking Araku Coffee to new heights. This coffee has received several global awards.

Snow Peas: From Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, the first consignment of Snow Peas was sent to London. This feat has opened new doors of prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sanskrit Bulletin: Today, June 30, The Sanskrit Bulletin of Akashvani is celebrating its 50th anniversary. This bulletin has connected so many people with Sanskrit. I congratulate All India Radio.

‘Sanskrit Weekend’: Bengaluru residents have started a new tradition, where once a week all people get together in a park named Cubbon Park, and communicate in Sanskrit. This is known as ‘Sanskrit Weekend’.

