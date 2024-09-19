MEA Denies Reuters Report Of Indian Defense Exports Diverted To Ukraine

Recently on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has categorically rejected a Reuters report alleging that Indian defense exports have been redirected to Ukraine, describing the claims as "speculative and misleading."

Official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We have reviewed the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading, implying violations by India where none exist, making it inaccurate and mischievous.”

The MEA further emphasised, that India maintains an exemplary record of compliance with international obligations concerning the export of military and dual-use items. “India conducts its defense exports with a keen awareness of its international responsibilities regarding non-proliferation, supported by a robust legal and regulatory framework that includes a thorough assessment of relevant criteria, such as end-user obligations and certifications.” said statement.

Earlier, the Reuters report alleged that artillery shells produced by Indian arms manufacturers have been diverted to Ukraine by European customers.

Citing information from eleven Indian and European government and defense industry officials and an analysis of publicly available customs data, New Delhi has not taken action to stop these transactions despite objections from Moscow. claimed report.

Moreover, according to these sources and the customs data, the transfer of munitions to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia has been ongoing for over a year.

Meanwhile, India has consistently advocated for a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, while simultaneously continuing to purchase Russian oil.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July to meet with President Vladimir Putin, marking his first visit since the conflict began in February 2022.

Following this, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the BRICS National Security Advisers’ meeting in Russia, where he engaged with Russian leaders, including Putin and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

(With Inputs From ANI)