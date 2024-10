At a press conference, Patra stated, “The BJP President indicated that 61% of new members during this membership drive are below 35 years old.” He mentioned that the party would later disclose the total number of new members enrolled.

This announcement comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for youth from non-political backgrounds to enter politics. At an event in Varanasi on Sunday, Modi criticized the Congress and Samajwadi Party for practicing nepotism, claiming it has hindered the region’s development. He encouraged young people without political connections to get involved in politics.

Modi previously emphasized this initiative in his Independence Day speech on August 15, calling for one lakh youth without political lineage to step forward as public representatives, asserting that this would help combat casteism and dynastic politics. Patra noted that youth are increasingly joining the BJP following the Prime Minister’s call.

