Bay Of Bengal Cyclone 25 Teams Of NDRF On Standby In Odisha WB

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has positioned 14 teams in West Bengal and 11 teams in Odisha on standby as a cyclonic storm approaches the Bay of Bengal, expected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on Thursday. This information was shared in a government statement on Monday.

During a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to assess preparedness for the impending cyclone, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan was informed that additional rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, along with ships and aircraft, are ready for deployment. The meeting also included the chief secretaries of both Odisha and West Bengal.

The Director General of the India Meteorological Department briefed the committee on the status of a deep pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which is anticipated to develop into a “cyclonic storm by October 23, 2024.” The storm is expected to move northwest and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24. It is likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and into the early morning of October 25, with wind speeds of 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.

Ports such as Paradip and Haldia are receiving regular updates and advisories regarding the evolving situation. The Union ministries of Power and Telecommunications have deployed emergency teams for immediate restoration efforts, and the situation is under constant monitoring.

Somanathan emphasized the need for both states to implement necessary preventive measures to ensure zero loss of life and minimize damage to property and infrastructure. He urged that fishermen at sea be called back and that residents in vulnerable areas be evacuated in a timely manner.

The cabinet secretary assured both states that all central agencies are fully alert and available for assistance, with a focus on preventing loss of life and quickly restoring essential services in case of damage. He also advised neighboring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, to prepare for potential heavy rainfall impacts.

Odisha and West Bengal reported on the preparations being made to protect populations in the storm’s expected path. Control rooms have been activated to monitor the situation, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, and those currently at sea have been directed to seek safe harbor. Both states have made arrangements for adequate shelters, power supply, medical services, and emergency response, with vulnerable residents identified for evacuation. The meeting included senior officials from both state and central governments, along with the chief secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal, the Union home secretary, and various ministry secretaries.

