Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Enough Pollution In Delhi, Can’t Allow Sale Of Firecrackers: Delhi High Court

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged Delhi residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution.

Enough Pollution In Delhi, Can’t Allow Sale Of Firecrackers: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court stated on Monday that it cannot permit the sale of firecrackers given the existing pollution levels in the national capital.

This remark was made during a hearing regarding a petition from the ‘Delhi Fireworks Shopkeepers Association,’ which represents traders holding a “permanent” license to possess and sell firecrackers. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the ban on storing firecrackers was causing harassment for the traders.

During the proceedings, the court indicated it would direct authorities to seal the traders’ locations used for storing firecrackers to prevent any pilferage. Justice Sanjeev Narula emphasized the need for state involvement in the sealing process to ensure compliance. “We are not going to allow you to sell. There is enough pollution in this city,” the judge stated.

The petitioner’s counsel noted that although no firecrackers were being sold by its members, police began questioning them about the storage of the items following the ban. The court highlighted an instance where someone allegedly sold firecrackers, asserting that anyone violating the law would face prosecution.

“We can’t make an exception for you. If you store them, there is a possibility of misuse. We will put a seal on them, and it will be videographed,” the court remarked.

On September 14, the Delhi government announced an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the city, effective until January 1. In this announcement, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai called on residents to support the government’s efforts to reduce air pollution.

There is a possibility of . We will put a seal. It will be videographed,” the court said orally.

The Delhi government on September 14 imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers across the city, effective until January 1.

While making the announcement, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged Delhi residents to support the government’s efforts to curb air pollution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

MUST READ: Taslima Nasreen Appeals To Amit Shah To Extend Her Stay In India

Filed under

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai delhi pollution DIWALI FIRECRACKERS Firecracker ban Delhi
Advertisement

Also Read

How Delimitation Concerns Are Driving Southern States To Advocate For Larger Families

How Delimitation Concerns Are Driving Southern States To Advocate For Larger Families

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Prepares Rawalpindi Pitch With Giant Fans Ahead of 3rd Test

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Prepares Rawalpindi Pitch With Giant Fans Ahead of 3rd Test

Who Are Aboriginal Australians And Why Are They Still Fighting For Their Recognition?

Who Are Aboriginal Australians And Why Are They Still Fighting For Their Recognition?

Omar Abdullah Expresses Condolences To MLA Muzaffer Iqbal Khan’s Family

Omar Abdullah Expresses Condolences To MLA Muzaffer Iqbal Khan’s Family

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast After Government Promises To Address Ladakh’s Demands

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast After Government Promises To Address Ladakh’s Demands

Entertainment

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox