Enough Pollution In Delhi, Can’t Allow Sale Of Firecrackers: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court stated on Monday that it cannot permit the sale of firecrackers given the existing pollution levels in the national capital.

This remark was made during a hearing regarding a petition from the ‘Delhi Fireworks Shopkeepers Association,’ which represents traders holding a “permanent” license to possess and sell firecrackers. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the ban on storing firecrackers was causing harassment for the traders.

During the proceedings, the court indicated it would direct authorities to seal the traders’ locations used for storing firecrackers to prevent any pilferage. Justice Sanjeev Narula emphasized the need for state involvement in the sealing process to ensure compliance. “We are not going to allow you to sell. There is enough pollution in this city,” the judge stated.

The petitioner’s counsel noted that although no firecrackers were being sold by its members, police began questioning them about the storage of the items following the ban. The court highlighted an instance where someone allegedly sold firecrackers, asserting that anyone violating the law would face prosecution.

“We can’t make an exception for you. If you store them, there is a possibility of misuse. We will put a seal on them, and it will be videographed,” the court remarked.

On September 14, the Delhi government announced an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the city, effective until January 1. In this announcement, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai called on residents to support the government’s efforts to reduce air pollution.

