Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Taslima Nasreen Appeals To Amit Shah To Extend Her Stay In India

I live in India because I love this great country. It has been my second home for the last 20 years.

Taslima Nasreen Appeals To Amit Shah To Extend Her Stay In India

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for permission to remain in India, which she refers to as her “second home.” In a post on X, she addressed Shah, stating, “Dear AmitShahji Namaskar. I live in India because I love this great country. It has been my second home for the last 20 years. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has not extended my residence permit since July 2022. I’m very worried and would be immensely grateful if you could allow me to stay. Warm regards.”

A vocal critic of communalism, Nasreen has been in exile since 1994, having fled Bangladesh due to backlash from Islamist extremists regarding her writings on communal issues and women’s rights. Some of her works, such as her groundbreaking novel “Lajja” (1993) and her autobiography “Amar Meyebela” (1998), were banned by the Bangladeshi government due to their contentious themes.

“Lajja” faced significant criticism for its depiction of the violence and atrocities committed against Bengali Hindus following the Babri Masjid demolition in India. Over the years, Nasreen lived in various countries, including Sweden, Germany, France, and the United States, before moving to Kolkata, India, in 2004, where she stayed until 2007. After a brief period in Delhi, during which she endured a physical attack and was placed under house arrest, she left India in 2008 for the U.S., returning to India a few years later.

Recently, Nasreen commented on the political turmoil in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s removal as prime minister. She expressed concerns that Islamic radicals are indoctrinating youth to adopt anti-India, anti-Hindu, and pro-Pakistan sentiments. She noted that recent incidents of violence against Hindus, attacks on journalists, and the release of “terrorists” from prison indicate that the unrest was not a spontaneous student movement, but rather “planned and funded by Islamic jihadis,” according to sources.

MUST READ: Omar Abdullah Criticized For Avoiding ‘Terrorists’ Label In Ganderbal Attack Response

Filed under

amit shah Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen India Taslima Nasreen
Advertisement

Also Read

Will Delimitation Push Couples To Have16 Children? Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Hints At A New Trend

Will Delimitation Push Couples To Have16 Children? Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Hints At A New...

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud’s Prayer To ‘Find a Solution’ On Ayodhya Dispute Spark Controversy

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud’s Prayer To ‘Find a Solution’ On Ayodhya Dispute Spark Controversy

Why Did CEO Deny An Employee Leave For Their Wedding? The Controversy Explained!

Why Did CEO Deny An Employee Leave For Their Wedding? The Controversy Explained!

After Karva Chauth Fast, UP Woman Allegedly Kills Husband

After Karva Chauth Fast, UP Woman Allegedly Kills Husband

India and Singapore Air Forces Launch 12th Joint Military Training Exercise in West Bengal

India and Singapore Air Forces Launch 12th Joint Military Training Exercise in West Bengal

Entertainment

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox