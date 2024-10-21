Omar Abdullah Criticized For Avoiding ‘Terrorists’ Label In Ganderbal Attack Response

Omar Abdullah faces backlash for labeling the recent Ganderbal attack a “militant attack” instead of a “terror attack,” sparking outrage on social media over his choice of words.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is facing significant backlash for his reluctance to classify the recent Ganderbal attack as a “terror attack.” The incident, which involved an assault on migrant laborers in the Gagangir area, has sparked outrage and discussions about the language used to describe such acts of violence.

On Sunday evening, a group of terrorists targeted a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district, resulting in the tragic deaths of seven individuals, including a doctor and six migrant workers. Abdullah condemned the attack, labeling it a “militant attack,” but notably refrained from using the term “terrorists” in his statements.

In his post on X, Abdullah expressed his sorrow, saying, “Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. Two have been killed, and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones.”

He further noted, “The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final, as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery, as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar.”

On Ganderbal terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah says, “No matter how much we condemn this attack, no matter how much we speak against it, it is not enough. How is this use of violence against innocent people justified and what will be achieved by this.”

Abdullah’s choice of language drew sharp criticism on social media, with users questioning his reluctance to use the term “terrorists.” Comments included remarks like, “Oh, the ‘militants’ are back,” and, “Congratulations. Both NC and terrorism have made a comeback in J&K. While it’s known that your family has a history of sympathizing with terrorists, at least on public platforms, start referring to them as ‘terrorists’ instead of using softer terms like ‘militants.’”

This backlash highlights a broader sentiment among the public regarding the importance of language in describing acts of violence, particularly in a region grappling with a complex history of conflict.

Mehbooba Mufti’s Response: A Similar Stance

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti also refrained from labeling the incident as “terrorism.” In her statement on X, she unequivocally condemned the violence, stating, “Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two laborers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families.”

Details Of The Attack: A Coordinated Assault

The attack on the workers, who were part of a private company working on the under-construction Z-Mohr tunnel in the Gund area, was executed by a terrorist group known as The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the infamous Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Sources indicate that at least two unidentified terrorists carried out the assault, targeting the laborers as they returned to their camp after a day of work on the tunnel project.

In the aftermath of the attack, security forces, including personnel from the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) and local police, cordoned off the area. Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have also been deployed to investigate the incident thoroughly.

