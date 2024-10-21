Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Omar Abdullah Criticized For Avoiding ‘Terrorists’ Label In Ganderbal Attack Response

Omar Abdullah faces backlash for labeling the recent Ganderbal attack a “militant attack” instead of a “terror attack,” sparking outrage on social media over his choice of words.

Omar Abdullah Criticized For Avoiding ‘Terrorists’ Label In Ganderbal Attack Response

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is facing significant backlash for his reluctance to classify the recent Ganderbal attack as a “terror attack.” The incident, which involved an assault on migrant laborers in the Gagangir area, has sparked outrage and discussions about the language used to describe such acts of violence.

On Sunday evening, a group of terrorists targeted a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district, resulting in the tragic deaths of seven individuals, including a doctor and six migrant workers. Abdullah condemned the attack, labeling it a “militant attack,” but notably refrained from using the term “terrorists” in his statements.

In his post on X, Abdullah expressed his sorrow, saying, “Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. Two have been killed, and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones.”

He further noted, “The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final, as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery, as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar.”

On Ganderbal terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah says, “No matter how much we condemn this attack, no matter how much we speak against it, it is not enough. How is this use of violence against innocent people justified and what will be achieved by this.”

Abdullah’s choice of language drew sharp criticism on social media, with users questioning his reluctance to use the term “terrorists.” Comments included remarks like, “Oh, the ‘militants’ are back,” and, “Congratulations. Both NC and terrorism have made a comeback in J&K. While it’s known that your family has a history of sympathizing with terrorists, at least on public platforms, start referring to them as ‘terrorists’ instead of using softer terms like ‘militants.’”

This backlash highlights a broader sentiment among the public regarding the importance of language in describing acts of violence, particularly in a region grappling with a complex history of conflict.

Mehbooba Mufti’s Response: A Similar Stance

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti also refrained from labeling the incident as “terrorism.” In her statement on X, she unequivocally condemned the violence, stating, “Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two laborers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families.”

Details Of The Attack: A Coordinated Assault

The attack on the workers, who were part of a private company working on the under-construction Z-Mohr tunnel in the Gund area, was executed by a terrorist group known as The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the infamous Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Sources indicate that at least two unidentified terrorists carried out the assault, targeting the laborers as they returned to their camp after a day of work on the tunnel project.

In the aftermath of the attack, security forces, including personnel from the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) and local police, cordoned off the area. Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have also been deployed to investigate the incident thoroughly.

MUST READ | ‘How Will They Secure Borders?’, AAP Slams Centre On Delhi’s Law And Order Situation

Filed under

Ganderbal Attack Jammu and Kashmir omar abdullah terror attack
Advertisement

Also Read

Taslima Nasreen Appeals To Amit Shah To Extend Her Stay In India

Taslima Nasreen Appeals To Amit Shah To Extend Her Stay In India

Why Did CEO Deny An Employee Leave For Their Wedding? The Controversy Explained!

Why Did CEO Deny An Employee Leave For Their Wedding? The Controversy Explained!

After Karva Chauth Fast, UP Woman Allegedly Kills Husband

After Karva Chauth Fast, UP Woman Allegedly Kills Husband

India and Singapore Air Forces Launch 12th Joint Military Training Exercise in West Bengal

India and Singapore Air Forces Launch 12th Joint Military Training Exercise in West Bengal

Omar Abdullah Resigns From Budgam And Retains Ganderbal constituency

Omar Abdullah Resigns From Budgam And Retains Ganderbal constituency

Entertainment

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox