Monday, October 21, 2024
‘How Will They Secure Borders?’, AAP Slams Centre On Delhi’s Law And Order Situation

AAP blames Centre for rising gang violence in Delhi, questioning its capability to ensure security.

‘How Will They Secure Borders?’, AAP Slams Centre On Delhi’s Law And Order Situation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pointed fingers at the Central Government for the recent surge in gang-related activities and shootings in Delhi. During a press conference on Monday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its inability to maintain law and order in the national capital, asserting that various active gangs are now targeting residents.

Questioning the Centre’s Capability

Bharadwaj posed a pointed question to the BJP: “If the Centre is not capable of handling law and order in Delhi, how will it secure the country’s borders?” This statement underscores the AAP’s concern regarding the safety and security of citizens amidst increasing crime rates. The Minister called for the BJP to present a report card detailing the measures it has implemented over the past decade to enhance law enforcement in Delhi.

MUST READ: Madarsa Row: SC Stays Yogi Govt’s Order To Shift Students To Govt Schools

Addressing Attacks on Migrant Labourers

The discussion also touched on the recent tragic attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, where six migrant laborers and a doctor lost their lives in a terrorist assault on a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway. Bharadwaj criticized the BJP-led Centre for its failure to secure borders and manage the deteriorating situation in Kashmir. “The BJP-led Centre has completely failed and been exposed,” he charged, adding that if the government cannot protect its citizens in Delhi, it cannot be trusted to handle security in other regions.

Impact on Daily Life in Delhi

Bharadwaj also highlighted the challenges faced by residents due to worsening traffic conditions in the capital. He criticized the Centre for neglecting the city’s infrastructure needs, which have contributed to chronic traffic jams affecting commuters daily. “The Centre has done nothing to alleviate the suffering of motorists and commuters in Delhi,” he stated.

As crime rates rise and public safety becomes an increasing concern, the AAP’s criticisms of the Centre’s handling of law and order issues in Delhi echo the frustrations of many residents. With calls for accountability and tangible action, the political landscape in the capital remains charged as the AAP seeks to hold the BJP accountable for its governance over the past decade.

ALSO READ: Kashmir Pakistan Nahi Banega’, Says Farooq Abdullah After J&K Attack

AAP Critiques BJP AAP Delhi Law and Order Jammu and Kashmir saurabh bharadwaj
