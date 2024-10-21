‘Kashmir Pakistan Nahi Banega’, Says Farooq Abdullah After J&K Attack

Farooq Abdullah, whose party recently established a government in the Union territory, pledged that Kashmir will never become part of Pakistan. Addressing tensions between India and Pakistan, Abdullah emphasized the need for Pakistan to cease its support for terrorism if it seeks peaceful relations with India. He stated, “Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega. Let us live with dignity and succeed.”

Abdullah’s remarks come in the wake of a tragic terrorist attack that claimed the lives of a doctor and six laborers at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district. He warned Pakistan of “very severe” consequences if it continues to foster terrorism. “If they couldn’t create a Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now?” he questioned. He further stated, “It is time to end terrorism; otherwise, the results will be very severe.”

The brutal attack took place on Sunday, leaving two laborers dead on the spot, while three others and a doctor succumbed to their injuries later. Abdullah condemned the attack, expressing sorrow for the innocent lives lost. “What will the terrorists gain from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here?” he asked, highlighting the futility of such violent acts.

In response to the attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has deployed a team to Kashmir to investigate the incident, which was reportedly carried out by at least two terrorists. Five individuals are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack, labeling it a “despicable act of cowardice.” He assured that those responsible would face the “harshest response” from security forces. In a message of condolence to the families of the victims, he expressed his prayers for the recovery of the injured.

Abdullah, echoing the sentiments of the Home Minister, described the attack as “dastardly and cowardly.” He pointed out that the victims were non-local laborers working on essential infrastructure projects in the region. Abdullah’s condemnation came through a post on social media, where he expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and called for an end to violence against innocent individuals.

Abdullah’s statements reflect a broader call for peace and stability in the region. As Kashmir continues to grapple with violence and unrest, his emphasis on dignity and the rejection of terrorism resonates with many in the local community. The recent attack underscores the urgent need for dialogue and efforts toward resolving longstanding conflicts.

As Jammu and Kashmir navigates these turbulent times, the leadership of Omar Abdullah seeks to foster a more secure and dignified environment for all its residents. His commitment to maintaining peace and his firm stance against terrorism are critical as the region looks toward a hopeful future.

