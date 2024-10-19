Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Passes Resolution Of J&K Statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has passed a resolution urging the Union Government to restore the statehood of the Union Territory.

Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Passes Resolution Of J&K Statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has passed a resolution urging the Union Government to restore the statehood of the Union Territory.
The Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form.
The Cabinet has authorised CM Abdullah to take up the matter with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Government of India for restoration of statehood.
An official spokesperson said that the Chief Minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard.
In response to it, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Parra posted on X and said, “Omar Abdullah’s first resolution on statehood is nothing less than ratification of the August 5th, 2019 decision. No resolution on Article 370 and scaling down the demand to mere statehood is a huge setback, especially after seeking votes on the promise of restoring Article 370.”
The Cabinet also decided summoning of the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on November 4 and advised Lieutenant Governor to summon and address the Legislative Assembly.
The Council also made recommendation to the LG for appointment of Mubarik Gul as Protem Speaker who will administer oath to the elected members of the Legislative Assembly on October 21.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appointed senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul, who won the assembly election from Eidgah constituency, as pro-tem speaker.
The NC-Congress alliance won the assembly polls in J-K held after a gap of ten years. JKNC won 42 seats while the Congress managed to win six.
A day after taking oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired his first cabinet meeting. The meeting was held at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.
Omar Abdullah had earlier served as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 and 2014.
The results of the three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir were declared on October 8. This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

