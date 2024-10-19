Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
UP Shocker: 3 Children Of Age 6, 13 And 16 Rapes 5 Year Old Daughter Of Landlord

The shocking incident emerged in Uttar Pradesh's ballia district where a three children of two tenants aged 6 years, 13 years and 16 years raped the five-year-old daughter of the landlord.

The case has been registered in Ballia Police Station Kotwali area, into the matter and further investigation is initiated.

According to Vikrant Veer (Superintendent of Police, Ballia), the plaintiff informs that her minor daughter was molested by three children of two of her tenants.

“On the complaint of the mother of the five-year-old girl, the police have filed a case against the three children. Police say that a case has been registered in this matter and along with inspecting the crime scene, the three children have been identified and legal action is being taken,” said Ballia SP.

He further said “The crime scene has been inspected with the help of forensic team and legal action is being taken by identifying the three children.”

Meanwhile, in a major crackdown on crime, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has achieved a significant milestone with the Prosecution Directorate of the UP Police successfully prosecuting over 80,000 criminals, showcasing the directorate’s unwavering commitment to justice and its unrelenting pursuit of perpetrators across various state courts.

Chief Minister praised the UP police for effective control on successful prosecution of crime and serious offences in the state.

According to the UP government, “Over the past seven and a half years, the Directorate has successfully prosecuted over 80,000 criminals in the state.”

In addition, 54 criminals received the death penalty, in cases involving women, 28,700 criminals were punished for serious offences, including sexual assault and crimes under the POCSO Act, as stated in government official record.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

5 Year Old Gang Raped By minors Balia District UP Shocker
