MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crash: Why There Are Multiple Aircraft Crashes?

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Barmer, Rajasthan, due to a technical snag. The pilot ejected safely, and no casualties were reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Barmer, Rajasthan, on the night of September 2, 2024. The crash was caused by a critical technical snag, according to a report by PTI.

Cause of the Crash: The MiG-29 encountered a “critical” technical issue during a routine night training mission, forcing the pilot to eject from the aircraft. The IAF has confirmed that the pilot is safe, and there were no casualties or property damage reported on the ground. Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena stated that the crash occurred away from populated areas, reducing the risk of loss of life.

Response and Actions: In response to the incident, the Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the crash. Barmer Collector Nishant Jain, along with SP Meena and other senior officers, visited the crash site. They reported that rainwater near the crash site hindered the fire brigades’ efforts to reach the location.

IAF’s Social Media Update: The Indian Air Force provided an update on the incident via its social media account on X (formerly Twitter), reassuring the public that the pilot was safe and no loss of life or property occurred. The IAF emphasized that a thorough investigation is underway.

Recent Similar Incidents: This crash follows a series of recent aviation incidents involving IAF aircraft. On August 31, an MI-17 helicopter towing a snag-hit helicopter crashed near Kedarnath, with no casualties as the towed helicopter was unoccupied. Additionally, on August 21, an object fell from an IAF fighter jet in the Pokhran area of Rajasthan, though no damage was reported.

Other notable incidents include:

A Sukhoi 30 MK1 crash in Maharashtra’s Nashik on June 4, where both pilots ejected safely.

A Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) crash near Jaisalmer on March 12.

A Hawk trainer aircraft crash in West Bengal’s Kalaikunda area in February.

A MiG-21 fighter jet crash in May 2023 that resulted in the loss of three lives.

Conclusion: The Barmer MiG-29 crash highlights ongoing challenges faced by the Indian Air Force in maintaining the operational safety of its aircraft. The upcoming Court of Inquiry will be crucial in determining the exact cause and preventing future incidents.