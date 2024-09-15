Ministry To Hold Conference On 26th Sept For PESA Implementation

The ministry is likely to hold a national conference in Delhi on September 26 that will bring together policymakers, senior officers, panchayat representatives and other key stakeholders.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry has developed specialized training modules to support the effective implementation of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) and is planning to hold a national conference later this month to advance its progress.

The PESA Act, enacted in 1996, grants special powers to gram sabhas in scheduled areas, specifically for the management of natural resources. It aims to empower and promote the unique social, cultural, economic, and political lifestyles of Scheduled Tribes. The law emphasizes the devolution of power to gram sabhas and panchayats, enabling participatory democracy in these tribal regions.

A national conference is set to take place in Delhi on September 26, gathering policymakers, senior officials, panchayat representatives, and key stakeholders from the 10 PESA states—Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The conference will focus on enhancing the implementation of the Act, according to a ministry official.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with PESA states and NGOs, has designed seven specialized training modules for these areas, with particular emphasis on land alienation—a significant challenge faced by tribal communities. Issues such as land disputes, inadequate land reform policies, and limited awareness of land rights have deprived many of their traditional means of livelihood.

The Act also grants gram sabhas control over money lending to Scheduled Tribes, local dispute resolution, and the regulation of intoxicant sales and consumption. These aspects are covered extensively in the ministry’s new training modules.

The upcoming national conference aims to create a platform for collaborative dialogue, helping to improve the role and effectiveness of panchayats in Scheduled Areas. A Functional Activity Mapping Dashboard has been developed to monitor and review the progress of state actions on the 29 subjects outlined in the 11th Schedule of the Constitution. Additionally, the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) portal assists in creating village-based development plans for tribal communities.

Earlier this year, the ministry organized two regional conferences on strengthening PESA. The first was held in Pune in January, with participation from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The second conference took place in Ranchi in March, involving Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Telangana.

The ministry’s efforts reflect a concerted push to empower tribal communities, ensure sustainable management of natural resources, and strengthen ground-level democratic institutions in India’s scheduled areas.

