Mohan Lal Badoli Appointed as Haryana State President of BJP

Mohan Lal Badoli has been appointed as the new State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, marking a significant development in the political landscape of the state. The decision was announced by the party’s central leadership after careful consideration of Badoli’s experience and dedication to the party’s ideals.

Mohan Lal Badoli brings with him a wealth of political experience and a grassroots-level understanding of Haryana’s socio-political dynamics. His journey within the BJP has been marked by unwavering commitment and leadership in various capacities. Prior to this appointment, Badoli has served the party diligently, contributing significantly to its growth and organizational strength.