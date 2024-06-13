MP CM Mohan Yadav to Inaugurate PM Shri Tourism Air Services Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to inaugurate the PM Shri Tourism Air Services at Bhopal airport on Thursday.

In a collaboration between Madhya Pradesh Tourism and M/s Jet Serve Aviation Private Limited under the PPP mode, the ‘PM Shri Tourism Air Service’ will establish connectivity between eight cities within the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli, and Khajuraho.

CM Yadav previously launched the PM Shri Tourism Air Service from the State Hangar in Bhopal on March 14. To streamline ticket booking, an online platform, the Flyola website, has been developed, which was unveiled by the chief minister at a recent meeting held in Mantralaya on June 11.

Commenting on the initiative, CM Yadav remarked, “PM Shri Tourism Air Service will not only benefit tourism but also industry, trade, health, and education. Madhya Pradesh’s long-standing tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (Guest is God) and its appeal to tourists worldwide necessitate improved accessibility, both nationally and internationally.”

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, elaborated, “Operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism in partnership with M/S Jet Serve Aviation Private Limited under the PPP mode, the PM Shri Tourism Air Service will connect eight cities within the state, commencing from June 13. Inaugural flights will depart from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, and Singrauli, followed by Gwalior on June 15 and Ujjain on June 16.”

The air service will utilize two aircraft, each with six passenger seats. Flight schedules and fare details can be accessed at www.flyola.in. Booking counters will be established at airports in Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur for convenience.