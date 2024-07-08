Mumbai BMW Hit And Run Case: Everything Explained

After the recent Pune Porche hit and run case, another case of a rich brat crushing a couple beneath his BMW has emerged. let’s delve into the full details of the case.

Update: On Monday, Accused Rajesh Shah – father of accused Mihir Shah – granted bail by Sewree Court at a provisional cash bail of Rs 15,000.

What has happened?

A CCTV camera footage on Sunday showed that a BMW car speeding crashed into a couple in Mumbai’s Worli killing a 45-year-old woman who was riding scooter with her husband.

The accused name is Mihir Shah and the woman and her husband who died are Kaveri Nakhwa and Pradeep respectively.

So, both the husband and wife were on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the luxury car rammed into them around 5:30am. And the car dragged the woman for more than 2Km, according to the PTI.

Both the couple were rushed to hospital. However, the woman is declared dead on her arrival in the hospital

Who is Mihir Shah?

The 24 year old is the son of a ruling Shiv Sena leader name Rajesh Shah, from Palghar district. On the night of Sunday, before the accident, according to the police’s statement Mihir was under the influence of alcohol, he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area around 1:15am accompained bt four friends prior to the accident. The police have also recovered the bar bill of Rs 18,000.

After leaving the club, according to a police source, Mihir and his family driver name Rishiraj Budwat departed from Mihir father’s Borivali house around midnight for a long drive. Upon reaching Marine Drive, Mihir alledgedly requested the driver to allow him to take the wheel.

Around 5:30 the accident took place, and Mihir fled the scene leaving his driver behind. Authorities were able to locate the vehicle using GPS technology and found the driver.

Meanwhile Mihir is still on the run. The Mumbai Police has issued a lookout notice for him, since officials says that he might try to flee the country.

Mihir has been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde on Monday has asked Maharashtra Police to handle hit and run incidents involving powerful and influential people with seriousness so that justice is ensured.

In a statement, Shinde said he was deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. “It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system.”